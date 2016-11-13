Two arrested after collision

A police dog and the police helicopter were involved in the capture of two men in the Stewartstown area today (Sunday, November 13).

Police Officers from C Section were on duty and intercepted an uninsured driver in the Stewartstown area.

Two males left this vehicle abandoned following a collision and made off across fields.

The Air Support unit and Dog Handling attended the scene to assist.

One male was arrested in a nearby field and police tracked the other one to an address in the town.

The second male was arrested in the town for numerous road traffic offences which included;

-No driving licence.

-No insurance.

-Failing to stop, remain and report a road traffic collision.

-Drugs offences.

-Possession of an offensive weapon.

-Aggravated taking and driving away.