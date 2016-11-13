Two arrested after collision

A police dog and the police helicopter were involved in the capture of two men in the Stewartstown area today (Sunday, November 13).
Police Officers from C Section were on duty and intercepted an uninsured driver in the Stewartstown area.
Two males left this vehicle abandoned following a collision and made off across fields.
The Air Support unit and Dog Handling attended the scene to assist.
One male was arrested in a nearby field and police tracked the other one to an address in the town.
The second male was arrested in the town for numerous road traffic offences which included;
-No driving licence.
-No insurance.
-Failing to stop, remain and report a road traffic collision.
-Drugs offences.
-Possession of an offensive weapon.
-Aggravated taking and driving away.