Two bizarre park-based car crashes in just two days

A motorist was taken to hospital on Christmas Day after a car careered off the road and through a set of metal railings surrounding a park.

The incident unfolded on Stockmans Lane, south Belfast, a main road which runs alongside Musgrave Park.

The silver Volvo also appeared to have knocked down the small red brick wall supporting the railings.

The person’s injuries were not thought to be serious.

The bizarre-looking collision followed another odd park-related motoring incident a few days before.

In that other case, a picture circulated online by UUP councillor David Chambers on December 23 showed a car stuck in a canal in Bangor’s Ward Park.

The wrecked railings at Musgrave Park in Belfast.

It was left lying in the water, almost totally filling the width of the canal, with its front and rear bumpers both almost touching the sides.

There were no injuries.