Two buses destroyed by early morning fire

Police are investigating after two buses were destroyed by a fire in a car park in Hope Street Belfast.

The incident was reported to police at around 5am on Saturday morning.

Inspector David Gibson said: “It appears as though the fire started under one of the buses before spreading to the second.

“While the exact cause is still under investigation, it is thought that the fire was started deliberately.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 258 03/06/17.”