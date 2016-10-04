Two charged over £8,000 drugs find

A 31-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class B controlled drug and possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply following a drugs find in Portadown yesterday (Monday, October 3).

A 52-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class B controlled drug.

They are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, October 28. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are in connection with a number of searches in the Churchill Park area of Portadown yesterday when £8,000 of suspected cannabis was seized by police.

A 48 year old female and two males, aged 20 and 24 arrested yesterday as part of the investigation have been released unconditionally.