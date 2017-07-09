Two decades since Orangemen last walked Garvaghy

It has been 20 years since Orangemen taking part in the Drumcree parade were permitted to walk along Garvaghy Road and the wait continues tomorrow.

The last time Portadown District LOL No 1 returned from their annual church service along the nationalist street was in 1997.

The following year the newly established Parades Commission ruled that the Garvaghy Road was out of bounds. It stated that the Drumcree dispute “had thrown all sections of the community in Northern Ireland into turmoil”.

The same determination was applied to the application for tomorrow’s parade.

Meanwhile in Co Donegal the annual Twelfth parade will take place today in Rossnowlagh – four days before the traditional demonstrations in Northern Ireland.

Around 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan will take part.

In Belfast Twelfth organisers reminded people that city centre shops will be open from noon and there will be on-street entertainment.