Detectives investigating a bomb blast targeting PSNI officers on patrol in Strabane last month have arrested two men.

Following the March 21 attack in the Townsend Street area, police said it was “incredibly lucky” that no one was killed.

Officers searched two premises in Strabane as part of the operation that resulted in the arrest on a 46-year-old man from Omagh and a man aged 48 from Strabane.

Both were being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast on Tuesday morning.

Read more at: http://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/crime/two-detained-over-attempt-to-kill-police-in-strabane-1-7910309