Two fan zones set up close to Windsor Park for big games

A German beer festival will return to Belfast for one day only to coincide with Northern Ireland’s crucial World Cup play-off on Thursday.

Meanwhile a fanzone will be set up close to Windsor Park to show both legs of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland’s play-offs against Switzerland and Denmark respectively.

Former Miss Northern Ireland Leanne McDowell and former Miss Ireland Sacha Livingstone kicked off celebrations as Norlin Ventues, together with SquarePit, unveiled the exciting news they will be hosting Belfast's largest indoor football fanzone at South 13 (S13), the former B&Q site on The Boucher Road. For further information check out www.fanzonebelfast.com

After the success of showing the Northern Ireland vs Germany fixture on October 5, Oktoberfest Belfast has decided to come back for a ‘massive football party’ on Thursday night in the King’s Hall complex – a venue which promises beer, live music, entertainment.

Doors will open at 1pm to allow fans from both teams to soak up the atmosphere before the game before either making the short journey to the national stadium or staying at the King’s Hall to watch the match on three big screens.

Over at the former B&Q site on the Boucher Road a fanzone has been created with capacity for 10,000 people and a big screen measuring 40 square metres.

The venue – known as South 13 – will show NI vs Switzerland (Thursday at 7.45pm), RoI vs Denmark (Saturday at 7.45pm), Switzerland vs NI (Sunday at 6pm) and Denmark vs RoI (Tuesday at 7.45pm).

The rugby international between Ireland and South Africa will also be shown on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Both Oktoberfest and the South 13 fanzone are free to enter.