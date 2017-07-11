Two fire service call outs so far tonight have been bonfire related

Between 6pm and 9pm Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has received 37 emergency calls and responded to 25 operational incidents, two of which were to bonfire related.

A spokesperson said: “At this stage numbers are higher than last year and many bonfires are due to be lit later tonight.

“NIFRS is continuing to provide normal service to all the public throughout Northern Ireland.

“NIFRS would like to encourage everyone to enjoy themselves in a safe and responsible manner.”