Two funds opened for Troubles victims’ groups

Organisations working with victims and survivors of the Troubles are being invited to apply for a share of new funding streams worth more than £30 million.

The opening of both programmes together is designed to ensure the “strategic alignment of funding” and to simplify the process of making applications.

The funds are being made available through the Victims Support Programme 2017-2020 (worth £18.7m) and a PEACE IV 2017-2021 programme (worth 17.6m euro).

Both the First and Deputy First Ministers have welcomed the new funding.

Arlene Foster said: “As an executive we will continue to do everything possible to provide the best services available to victims and survivors to improve their quality of life and ensure their needs are being fully met,” while Martin McGuinness said: “Victims and survivors are some of the most vulnerable people in society and it is imperative to provide services which are sensitive yet responsive to their needs.”

The closing date for receipt of applications is noon, January 4, 2017.