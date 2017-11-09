Two injured after lorry crash in Co Tyrone

Two people have received treatment after a lorry collision in Co Tyrone.
Earlier @PSNIRoadPolicing Tweeted: "The Lurganeden Road, Pomeroy is blocked by a collision involving two lorries. Motorists should avoid the area."
Another Tweet from @TrafficwatchNI added: "County #Tyrone: #Pomeroy the PSNI advise the Lurganeden Road is CLOSED in both directions following a RTC. Motorists should avoid the area."
It has been reported that emergency services, including the Air Ambulance attended the scene around 11.30am on Thursday.
The road remains closed to traffic.
