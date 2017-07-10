Two injured in serious disturbance at Magherafelt

A major disturbance in Magherafelt yesterday morning resulted in one person being knocked unconscious and another receiving a serious eye injury.

Police say a number of people were assaulted in the incident at Queen Street in the early hours of Sunday.

One of those allegedly involved was arrested by police and charged with public order offences including grievous bodily harm.

Police have praised an off-duty nurse and several members of the public who helped administer First Aid to both victims, who required hospital treatment.

"We also thank those who assisted police in providing initial accounts which undoubtedly led to the arrest of the correct offender," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"By working in partnership with Mid Ulster council CCTV control, and you, our community, we have on this occasion been able to bring a violent offender before the courts."