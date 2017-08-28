Two men are charged over multiple M1 deaths

Two men have been charged in connection with England’s M1 crash in which eight people were killed.

Ryszard Masierak, 31, of Evesham, Worcestershire, is accused of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit. He has been remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

David Wagstaff, 53, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent, is charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on September 11.

Three passengers, including a five-year-old girl, are fighting for their lives after the crash on Saturday involving two lorries and the minibus they were travelling in. The men charged are believed to have been the lorry drivers.

Six men and two women died when the three vehicles collided shortly before 3.15am on the southbound carriageway of the motorway near Newport Pagnell, between junctions 15 and 14.

A man and woman were taken to hospital alongside the girl, all with life-threatening injuries. A fourth person had less severe injuries.

Some of those on the minibus, which carried the branding for ABC Travels, run by Cyriac Joseph in Nottingham, were visiting the UK from India. Soyimon Joseph paid tribute to his friend Cyriac saying he had seen him the night before the crash. On Facebook he wrote: “Hearty condolences. I never thought yesterday 10 pm you say thank you to me it was our last meeting.”

IT company Wipro Limited said three of its employees had died in the crash.