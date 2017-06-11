Two men arrested after west Belfast searches

Two men were arrested under the Terrorism Act following police searches in west Belfast on Sunday morning.

Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch carried out a number of searches in the Beechmount Close area of west Belfast at around 11am this morning, Sunday 11 June.

“Two men, aged 27 and 29 were arrested under the Terrorism Act and a number of items were taken away for further examination.”