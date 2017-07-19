Two men arrested in Brian McIlhagga murder probe released

Two men arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Brian McIlhagga in Co Antrim have been released.

The men who were arrested - aged 45 and 41 - were detained in north Antrim on Tuesday morning. They were later released unconditionally.

Mr McIlhagga, a 42-year-old father of five was beaten and shot by a group of masked assailants who dragged him from a house in Riverview Park in Ballymoney in January 2015.

A 33-year-old woman who lived in the house was also assaulted by the gang and four children in the property were traumatised.