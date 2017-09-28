Two men arrested over attempted murder of police officer in Londonderry

Police have arrested two men in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Londonderry earlier this year.
A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device was discovered at the home of the officer in the Ardanlee area in February.
Now detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch have arrested a 43-year-old man and a 59-year-old man.
Acting detective chief inspector Peter McKenna said: “If this had exploded with our colleague and his young family in the car it would have had devastating consequences. I believe the New IRA are responsible for this cowardly attack during which they put everyone’s safety at risk as the device was left in a residential area and could have exploded at any time.
“I would like to thank the public for their assistance to date but I believe there are still people in the community who hold vital pieces of information that could assist police and I would appeal to them to make contact with Detectives on 101 or the confidential Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”
