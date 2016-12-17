Two men due in court for attempted robbery

Two men have been charged with the attempted robbery of a lorry on the M1, near Lisburn.

The pair aged 36 and 26 have been charged with attempted robbery, theft and going equipped for theft. Both men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on the morning of Saturday, December 17.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday morning.

The 36 year old man has been charged with a further six offences including two counts of dangerous driving.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the PPS.