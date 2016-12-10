Two men killed in County Tyrone road crash

Two young men have died following a crash on the main road between Ballygawley and Omagh.

It happened outside a meat factory on the A5 Doogary Road just shortly after 8am on Saturday.

Police have said the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Diversions are in place with Omagh-bound traffic being diverted via Seskinore, Fintona and Dromore, and Ballygawley-bound traffic via Beragh.

Extending his condolences to the families of the men, Assistant Chief Constabel Alan Todd said police were appealing for information about the two-vehicle collision.

"With many people enjoying some time off over the coming Christmas holidays, I am appealing to all road users to exercise caution, as our statistics illustrate that, like any other holiday period, there is an increased risk of collisions," he added.

"To date this year, unfortunately, 66 people have been killed on our roads.

"Over the Christmas holidays we will have additional police resources on the roads across Northern Ireland and we will be liaising closely with our An Garda Siochana Traffic Corps colleagues in the border counties."