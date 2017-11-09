Two men taken to hospital after lorry crash

Two men have received hospital treatment after a lorry collision in Co Tyrone.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called at 11.34 this morning following reports of a two vehicle RTC on Lurganeden Road, Pomeroy.

"Two A&E crews and a Rapid Response Paramedic were dispatched to the scene. The Air Ambulance also attended."

The NIAS spokesman added that following assessment two patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

The road remains closed to traffic.