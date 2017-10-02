Two Northern Ireland restaurants retain Michelin Star status

Two Northern Ireland restaurants have retained their Michelin star status.

Eipic and Ox, both in Belfast, take pride of place for Northern Ireland in the 2018 Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland published on Monday.

Noble in Holywood was awarded a Bib Gourmand listing for the first time.

This increases to seven the number of Michelin Bib Gourmand establishments in the region.

The Bib is a separate award for restaurants that offer good food at more affordable prices.

Belfast-based restaurants Deanes at Queen's, Bar and Grill at James Street South and Home have all kept their Bib Gourmand awards, as have Fontance in Holywood, the Old Schoolhouse Inn in Comber and Wine & Brine in Moira.