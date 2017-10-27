Two seriously injured in back road crash

Two people seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on a back road outside Strabane on Thursday are currently being treated in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in the Peacock Road area of Sion Mills at around 11.10pm last night.

Sergeant Judith Breen said: “A black Volkswagen Passat was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Astra. As a result, two people in the Astra were seriously injured and they are currently being treated in hospital .

“We would like to hear from motorists or pedestrians who were in the area around this time and may have seen something that could help with our investigation. We would also like to hear from drivers who have dash cams fitted in their vehicles.

“If you have any information, please contact police in Strabane on telephone number 101, quoting reference number 1545 of 26/10/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”