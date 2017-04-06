Two stabbed in chemist attempted robbery

Two members of staff at a west Belfast chemist were stabbed this morning during an attempted robbery at the premises.

A26-year-old man has been arrested following the 9.30am incident where a man armed with a knife threatened two staff members before attacking them.

Falls Road chemist

One member of staff, a man aged in his 40’s, sustained a stab wound to his arm and the second, a man in his 50’s, sustained a stab wound to his chest.

A PSNI spokesman said both were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect was detained at the scene on suspicion of offences including attempted murder and attempted robbery. He is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Michael Hawthorne is appealing for witnesses. Detectives can be contacted at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 249 of 06/04/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.