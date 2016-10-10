Tyrone GAA club silent on Frazer’s fundraiser ‘scum’ comments

Representatives of a Dungannon GAA club have refused to respond to remarks made by loyalist victims’ campaigner Willie Frazer in which he branded its fundraisers ‘dissidents’ and ‘republican scum’.

Frazer lashed out at participants in a fundraising walk for Thomas Clarkes GFC over the weekend.

The event began at Arbour Hill Cemetery in Dublin on Wednesday at the burial place of the club’s patron, a key figure in the 1916 Easter Rising, and finished on Sunday in Dungannon with a 5k run and a programme of family entertainment at O’Neill Park.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards a planned new club complex – including a new main pitch, seated stand and floodlights, modern pavilion, as well as indoor training and playing facilities – to coincide with its centenary next year.

However, at the weekend Mr Frazer posted a video on social media in which he criticised the event.

“It is a total and utter disgrace that these people are allowed to go out to commemorate terrorists,” he said. “Apparently they have walked from Dublin but they probably got the bus to Keady.”

The Co Armagh victims’ campaigner then went on to claim most of those involved “are dissidents”.

Club chairman Damian Cahalane said the club was aware of the video but would not be commenting.

His stance was also adopted by Dungannon councillor Barry Monteith.