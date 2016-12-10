Tyrone GAA community in mourning after deaths of two young players

The horrific two-car crash which claimed the lives of two young GAA players has stunned the local community.

They have been named locally as Killian Doherty of Drumquin and Maurice McCloughan from Fintona.

The accident happened on the main Ballygawley to Omagh road outside the meat factory.

Both men played for their local GAA clubs.

A post on the Drumquin GAA Facebook page said: 'Suffered a devastating loss this morning with the tragic passing of Senior footballer Killian Doherty in a road accident. Killian had huge potential as a footballer, however, above his sporting ability he was a friend to all who knew him and will be sorely missed. Sincere condolences to the Doherty family at this difficult time.'

Members of Fintona Pearses’ held a vigil at their St Lawrence’s Park clubrooms last night.“We are all saddened by the tragic news that Maurice has gone. It is at times like this that it is really important that we are there to support his family and each other," a post on their Facebook page said.

Extending his condolences to the families of the men, Assistant Chief Constabel Alan Todd said police were appealing for information about the two-vehicle collision.

"With many people enjoying some time off over the coming Christmas holidays, I am appealing to all road users to exercise caution, as our statistics illustrate that, like any other holiday period, there is an increased risk of collisions," he added.

"To date this year, unfortunately, 66 people have been killed on our roads.

"Over the Christmas holidays we will have additional police resources on the roads across Northern Ireland and we will be liaising closely with our An Garda Siochana Traffic Corps colleagues in the border counties."