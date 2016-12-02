Tyrone girl's heartbroken dad pleads with others 'not to suffer in silence' after her death

The father of a talented GAA player has pleaded with people to talk about their worries after the death of his 'absolutely beautiful, loving, caring and wonderful daughter Clare'.

Mr McSorley posted his heart-breaking plea on Facebook last night, and it has been shared thousands of times.

In it he said that he knew how to fix most things, but asked if someone could tell him "how to fix a heart".

"Mine broke yesterday due to the very sudden death of my absolutely beautiful, loving, caring and wonderful daughter Clare," he added, before saying "it's ok not to be ok".

Pleading with other not to "suffer in silence" he asked that anyone who needs help to "let someone know how you feel".

"Here are so many ways to communicate with each other these days but yet there are those out there who feel they can't.

"My daughter Clare took the worries of the world on her shoulders and I honestly believe she didn't want people to worry about her and kept so much hurt and frustration bottled up inside her in the end that's the hardest part of this to take.

"I have and will always love you Clare. Dad xx"

The 'truly amazing' 18-year-old's death has left her community devastated. From the Omagh area, she played for Drumragh Sarsfields GAC who held a special service at the club for her.

A message on their Facebook page said: "Tragedy has befallen our club this afternoon with the tragic loss of our beautiful young playing member, Clare McSorley.

"We extend our deepest sympathy, prayers and support to Jackie, Tommy, Ellen and Orla.

"The club would want to offer its support to all members – young and old – who knew Clare and to express this by way of a short service of reflection tomorrow Wednesday at 7pm in the clubrooms."

Many friends have taken to the young woman's Facebook page to voice their grief and pay their respects. "RIP wee princess still in absolute shock guide your wee family and friends through this tough time, shine bright up there. ❤️xx" said one.