Tyrone singer admits 'nerves are kicking in' for Let it Shine appearance

A young Tyrone singer has revealed he is to appear on the BBC's new musical talent show Let it Shine, which kicks off on Saturday night.

The brand new show - the brainchild of Take That's Gary Barlow - will see Dungannon talent Deaglan Arthurs go up against a number of other boys for one of five band places for a new theatre production.

Local lad Deaglan Arthurs on Let It Shine, which starts at 7pm on BBC One this Saturday

If they win one of those places they will tour the UK with The Band – a musical stage show featuring the music of Take That.

Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue are to judge alongside Gary, with guest judges like Glee and Dreamgirls star Amber Riley and Lulu on the panel at different stages of the competition.

With such a star line-up and presenters like Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc to share the stage with, it is no wonder Deaglan is nervous.

He revealed the great news on his performance page - Deaglan Arthurs Music - saying: "Soooooooo. I've been given the go ahead to tell everyone about what i have been doing for the past while!! I will be on a new show on BBC one called Let it Shine!!

"I will be on the first episode which starts this Saturday!!! So tune in and give it a watch. Exciting times ahead!!! ❤️❤️"

A former Donaghmore student, the Dungannon lad has been already been on tour showcasing his amazing talent across Europe.

Let It Shine starts at 7pm on BBC One this Saturday. Tune in and show your support.