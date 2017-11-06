UK pledges ‘specific solutions’ for NI in Brexit talks

Solutions can be found for Northern Ireland’s “unique circumstances” in the Brexit process, the Secretary of State will tell European officials later.

James Brokenshire is in Brussels on Monday to highlight the issues Northern Ireland faces as a consequence of the UK’s exit and to update EU figures on the powersharing crisis at Stormont.

He is due to meet the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan.

Mr Brokenshire will also have a meeting with Sir Julian King, the British European Commissioner, to discuss the latest security developments in Northern Ireland.

He will update MEPs, including those from the island of Ireland, on the state of negotiations to restore a devolved government in Belfast.

“My visit to Brussels today comes at an important time,” the Secretary of State said ahead of the engagements.

“Negotiations are under way and we want to secure an agreement that delivers for all parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland.

“As Secretary of State I am fully committed to ensuring that, as negotiations progress, the interests of Northern Ireland are protected and advanced, through the development of specific solutions to address its unique circumstances.

“Of course it would be better if there were an Executive in place, with whom we could also engage directly, and that is why we are working to ensure the resumption of stable devolved government in Northern Ireland.

“I and my department will continue to advocate for Northern Ireland’s interests and needs at the heart of Government.

“We are going to make the most of the opportunities that our departure presents to Northern Ireland, getting out into the world and doing business right across the globe, while at home building a UK that works for everyone.

“As I have said previously, the UK Government fully recognises the shared history that exists between the people on the island of Ireland as well as between Ireland and Great Britain so maintaining the Common Travel Area and preserving the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreements are top priorities for us.

“Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK to share a land border with an EU member state, and we recognise the flow of traffic across the border on a daily basis for people going about their daily business is essential as we move forward.

“There must be no physical infrastructure at the border.

“I believe that specific solutions can be found to Northern Ireland’s unique circumstances, and the UK Government will do all in its power to secure an outcome that works for all parts of the United Kingdom.

“I will be reinforcing this message during my discussions.”