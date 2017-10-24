Ulster GAA has ‘nothing to add’ on IRA chanting

Ulster and South Down GAA have declined to comment on images allegedly identifying a south Down GAA club in which crowds were shown on social media singing and chanting IRA slogans.

Last week Ulster GAA responded it was a non-sectarian organisation and any breaches of this position are “treated seriously”.

However, after being supplied photographic evidence which one MLA believes clearly identifies the club where this took place, Ulster GAA and Down GAA have both declined to comment.

A clip released on Twitter on October 15 shows around 100 people in front of the stage at the event, chanting along to the chorus of the Fields of Athenry.

After the line ‘We had dreams and songs to sing’ the crowd throws their fists up in unison and chants together “IRA” in a common republican addition to the chorus.

In another clip in front of the same stage, but released on Facebook, around 100 people again sing in unison to a different tune: ‘Tiocfaidh Ar La ... ‘sing up the RA’.

DUP South Down MLA Jim Wells called for a full investigation.

Ulster GAA responded that the venue “cannot be determined from the pictures”.

A spokesman added: “Ulster GAA wish to reiterate that the GAA is an anti-sectarian and anti-racist organisation and has changed its rules in recent years to reflect the role it occupies in modern Ireland.

“Any breaches of these rules are treated seriously by the GAA and dealt with accordingly as part of our efforts to make our games, activities and facilities as accessible as possible to all.”

However, Mr Wells said the name of the south Down GAA club, in Irish, could clearly be seen on a banner above the stage in a video clip.

He also supplied an image of a different event at the same venue with the same banner clearly visible.

The News Letter forwarded the images to the Ulster GAA and Down GAA and asked if the club was now identified.

The Ulster GAA replied: “We sent you a statement last week concerning your inquiry and have nothing further to add to that at this time.”

South Down GAA said it was opposed to sectarianism, but it cannot be sure where the event took place.

Secretary Sean Og McAteer said: “We have nothing further to add on the matter.”

Mr Wells added: “I will be writing to the Co Down board and to the Department of Culture to ask what funding this club has got in the past five years. Because clearly this club is not open to all.”