Ulster Museum will host striking new artwork featuring 5,000 ceramic poppies

A striking new art installation featuring more than 5,000 ceramic poppies is coming to the Ulster Museum.

The artwork is called Weeping Window and will cascade from the top window of the façade of Ulster Museum down into Botanic Gardens, allowing the public to view it at close range.

It is the work of artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper as part of 14-18 NOW’s UK-wide tour of the iconic poppies.

Weeping Window had originally been installed at HM Tower of London up until November 2014 where 888,246 poppies were displayed, one to honour every death in the British and Colonial forces of the First World War. 10,000 poppies have been taken from that original artwork and will go on tour as two poppy sculptures.

The installation will be at the Ulster Museum from October 14 to December 3 next year, following a joint proposal by National Museums Northern Ireland and Belfast International Arts Festival.

Kim Mawhinney, Head of Art, National Museums Northern Ireland, said: “As well as enriching Northern Ireland’s cultural and artistic landscape, this spectacular piece of art will also play a role in deepening our understanding of the First World War and sense of shared history during this pivotal period.”

Richard Wakely, Director of the Belfast International Arts Festival, said, “We are delighted and honored to have confirmation we will co-host Poppies: Weeping Window which will be a cornerstone of next year’s programme.”

Communities Minister Paul Givan MLA, said: “This iconic piece of art which is a first for Northern Ireland and presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase what is a powerful and moving sculpture and a deserving tribute to those who suffered from the loss of loved ones a hundred years ago.”

Jenny Waldman, Director of 14-18 NOW, said: “The poppies have captivated millions of people across the UK, and we are delighted to take them to Northern Ireland for the first time in 2017, where Weeping Window will be presented at the Ulster Museum, in partnership with the Belfast International Arts Festival. Artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper have created two enormously powerful artworks of national significance that continue to inspire all who see them.”