Ulster Orchestra will team up with world-renowned DJs for unique event in SSE Arena

Ulster Orchestra are venturing into brave new territory as they aim to rework some of the biggest dancefloor fillers ever to hit the most famous club in Northern Ireland.

The 70-piece orchestra will team up this Saturday with world-renowned DJs for a special show in the SSE Arena to mark 20 years of Lush!, known to most as the nightclub at Kellys in Portrush.

It promises to be one of the most unique events ever to grace the arena, as fans of dance and classical music come together for the most cultured rave in Belfast.

Putting the final preparations in place, Peter Wilson, Managing Director of Kellys Complex said: “We are now on the final countdown to one of the most amazing events we have ever had the pleasure of holding in Northern Ireland, and the response has been absolutely phenomenal.”

Col Hamilton, co-founder of Lush, said: “It has been a real labour of love, and when we came up with the idea well over a year ago, I don’t think any of us understood the scale or magnitude involved with holding an event like this.”

Of the event which is very close to selling out, he said: “The public response has been fantastic. They have really got behind the concept and the tickets have sold at an unbelievable speed. We’re down to our last allocation, so I advise anyone who wants to be a part of this event, to get onto Ticketmaster and buy today.”

Col concluded: “If you like dance music and want something never seen or heard before in Northern Ireland then this is the event for you.”

The show follows in the footsteps of an event in 2015 hosted by Radio 1 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra transformed 20 years of Ibiza dance classics into orchestral masterpieces with the help of John Newman and Ella Eyre.

Tickets for Lush! Twenty – 20 Years of Dance Music Classics performed by the Ulster Orchestra, are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.ie and The SSE box office.