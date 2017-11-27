Ulster through to University Challenge quarter-finals

Ulster’s University Challenge is set to continue in the quarter-finals after a nail-bitingly close win over Warwick on BBC Two on Monday.

Following a strong start, Ulster had amassed an impressive 140 points and were sitting pretty some 65 points ahead with only a few minutes left.

Warwick didn’t make it easy for them, however, and surged back to draw level just a few minutes before the gong.

In the end, Ulster University’s Chris McDaid correctly answered a question about US comedian Amy Schumer to put them back in front, allowing them to finish up on 170 points to Warwick’s 140.

The higher-than-usual average age of the Ulster team compared to most University Challengers failed to go unnoticed with Twitter users.

Comedian Richard Osman noted: “You could genuinely believe that any of the Warwick team were the children of any of the Ulster team.”

Another Twitter user, operating under the name ‘reluctant gent’ wrote: “Ulster look like a folk band that split acrimoniously in 1978 and have now reformed.”

Whatever their average age, Ulster University are through to the quarter finals.