Ulster victim’s dad fights gambling’s ‘hidden killer’

The father of a man who took his own life because of his gambling addiction has called the habit a “hidden killer” as a government consultation on the issue has been hit with criticism.

Lewis Keogh, from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, died almost exactly four years ago, aged 34, after gambling online with credit cards that he could not afford.

His father Peter said he has “absolutely no doubt” that his son’s gambling addiction led to his death, adding: “It just got too much. He didn’t see a way out.”

Mr Keogh, who alongside his wife Sadie has been heading a 38 Degrees campaign to urge the government to get tough on gambling, was speaking after the announcement to cut the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) – known as the crack cocaine of gambling – from £100 to between £50 and £2.

A 12-week consultation is being launched on the proposals, which some believe do not go far enough.

Mr Keogh told the Press Association: “To me, I would not be happy unless we get it down to £2. It really needs to go to that. £50, to me, doesn’t work.

“If they come out with £50 they might as well have done nothing because it still creates poverty ... the FOBTs, it just can clean out a family in terms of their income for the week in half an hour.”

Mr Keogh said he did not understand gambling addiction until he researched it and began to realise that it was an addiction like any other.

He said the addictions everyone knew about five years ago were alcohol, heroin and cocaine.

“Now since our son has died we’re very, very much aware of a fourth major addiction and the problem with it, unlike the other ones, is you cannot see the damage it is doing,” he said.

Lewis Keogh’s friends in Leeds, where he died, had no idea about his addiction and were “completely and utterly shocked”, Mr Keogh said, adding: “This is a problem our society needs to address – this hidden killer.

“You can see a drug addict, you can see a drunk who drinks all the time ... you can see it physically in the person. You cannot see a gambling addict walking down the street. Lewis was the picture of health really.”

Mr Keogh said Lewis was in work two days before he died and was holding down a responsible job.

Having worked in finance earlier in his career, Mr Keogh said his son knew how to manage credit.

“That’s where he got the money for his gambling. He had two separate lives. He had lots of debt on credit cards. But all his facilities in his apartment were paid up to date,” he said.

Mr Keogh said his wife Sadie was “on a crusade” against the banks, and had been successful in getting contributions from them which have been passed on to organisations that help those with addiction.

“To me, it’s guilt money,” he said of the bank’s contributions.

Lewis was captain of the school cricket team, a talented tennis player who represented Ulster at under-25 level, and also a big football fan.

He went to the University of Teeside in Middlesborough to study sport management, and then went into the finance industry and estate management, settling in Leeds, where he died in 2013.