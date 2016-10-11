Unified body of brethren will honour funeral wishes of late grand secretary

Hundreds of Orange Order members in full regalia will pay their respects at the funeral of the Institution’s grand secretary on Thursday – exactly as Drew Nelson had planned before his passing.

The Dromore solicitor, who was one of the driving forces responsible for reinvigorating the Order in recent years, died on Monday aged 60 following a short battle with cancer.

Grand Master Edward Stevenson said the Institution had lost its heartbeat and “perhaps its greatest ever advocate”.

The Union Flag at the Order’s Schomberg House headquarters in Belfast flew at half mast on Monday as a mark of respect to the Lower Iveagh District stalwart.

In keeping with Mr Nelson’s wishes, all members of the Order are invited to take part in the funeral procession as a unified body of brethren.

The funeral service will take place at St John’s Church, Upper Kilwarlin (off the Ballygowan Road), Hillsborough at 1pm.

Brethren are asked to assemble at the junction of Ballyknock Road and Ballygowan Road for 11.45am.

Parking is available in allocated nearby fields at the junction of St John’s/Ballygowan Roads and opposite St John’s Church on St John’s Road.

Ballygowan Mission Hall will also be available for parking.

The Orange procession, walking four abreast, is from Ballyknock Road to gates of St John’s Church and regalia will be removed once the cortege has reached the church gates.

Most of the seating in the church is reserved but there will be additional seating available in marquees opposite the church where the sound is being relayed.

The service will also be broadcast outside the church.

Mr Nelson’s home is strictly private.