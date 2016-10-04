Update: Air accident investigators bound for Belfast International Airport after incident on runway

Significant travel disruption is expected after Belfast International Airport was closed this morning due to an incident involving a freight aircraft.

All flights were put on hold as staff worked to unload freight from the plane stranded at the intersection of the airport’s two runways.

However, the airport has announced that flights are now taking off and arriving again, with planes using a reduced length of the main runway.

A team from the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to arrive at the airport this afternoon to inspect the damaged aircraft.

This morning’s closure resulted in the cancellation of inbound and outbound flights, directly impacting around 1,300 passengers travelling to and from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol, Liverpool and Luton.

But many more passengers will be affected by the knock-on delays, and the disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.

Belfast International Airport

The disabled aircraft, which landed shortly before 6am this morning, is still on the runway.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport told the News Letter the plane had sustained damage to its undercarriage.

She added: “This incident happened shortly before 6am this morning, just before our first scheduled departures were due to take off. The plane came to a stop at the intersection of the two runways, effectively blocking both. It really was a case of the worst time and worst place for this to happen.

“Thankfully planes are able to operate using a reduced length of our main runway, so we have been able to get flights in and out this morning.

“Investigators from the AAIB are expected to arrive around lunchtime and hopefully the aircraft will be moved this afternoon.”

