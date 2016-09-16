Search

UPDATE - Belfast: Dock Street and Nelson Street have been REOPENED following an earlier serious collision

Dock Street in Belfast has been closed between Broughan Street and Garmoyle Street following a serious RTC

Dock Street in Belfast now open following what police described as a “serious RTC” involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

Motorists had been advised that they should seek an alternative route.

The incident occurred shortly after 4pm on Friday.