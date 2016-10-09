Search

UPDATE: Woman in critical condition following A1 crash

A woman is in critical condition following a single vehicle collision on the A1 between Dromore and Hillsborough. Picture credit Google Streetview.

A woman is said to be in a critical condition following a serious one vehicle crash on the A1 in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, October 9).

