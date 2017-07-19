Urgent appeal to find missing schoolgirl Madison Crawford

Police have issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find schoolgirl Madison Crawford.

In a Facebook post, PSNI East Belfast appeal for information about the 14-year-old who went missing from the Orangefield area and was last seen at 3am.

The post adds: "She was last seen wearing a grey/black hoodie and blue pyjama shorts and is 5’9” tall.

"Police need to speak to Madison and ensure that she is safe and well."

They appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen her or know where she might be to please contact police on 101 and quote the serial number 187 19/07/17.