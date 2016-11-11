Urgent appeal to help find teenager in state of distress

An urgent appeal has been issued to help find a teenager in an apparent state of distress in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

Sinn Fein councillor Colly Kelly said searches conducted in the area have been unable to locate the girl, who was reportedly swaying and foaming at the mouth when spotted this morning.

She was last seen in the Bligh’s Lane area of Creggan.

There are now fears for her safety and well-being.

“Police have passed on their concerns for the young girl who is aged 16 to 17 and who appears to be an intoxicated state, foaming at the mouth and wandering about.

“She is described as having long, blonde straight hair and was wearing a beige coat,” councillor Kelly said.

“We are all very concerned for her wellbeing. It’s worrying, and I am calling on anybody who sees this young girl to contact police.”

Police can be contacted on telephone number 101.