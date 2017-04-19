US company accepting applications for up to 95 new jobs in Londonderry

US packaging company, Bemis is looking for motivated graduates and individuals with HNDs in Londonderry to apply for their Global Business Service Academy.

The company announced in January that it was establishing a European Business Service Centre in Campsie creating up to 95 positions.

To help recruit for these roles, Bemis is launching a five week academy to equip participants with the skills required to fulfil business financial service roles in their new Centre. Successful academy participants will be interviewed for a full-time position with the company offering a competitive salary.

The five week academy supported by the Department for the Economy and delivered in partnership with the North West Regional College will also see successful participants gain industry recognised qualifications.

Previous experience is not required but applicants must possess an HND or degree in any discipline. For further information and to apply visit https://bgsa.mindmill.co.uk/.

The closing date for applications is Monday May 8.