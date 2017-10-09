UUP warns DUP not fall into Sinn Fein ‘trap’ with language act

The UUP has warned the DUP not to fall into Sinn Fein’s “trap” of offering some form of hybrid Irish language–Ulster-Scots legislation in order to restore devolved government to Northern Ireland.

Senior UUP figures were speaking with one voice last night as talks resume this week with a view to breaking the log-jam which has seen the Stormont Executive suspended over Sinn Fein’s uncompromising demand for an Irish language act.

UUP leader Robin Swann and former leader Lord Empey’s calls echoed comments from the party’s chief whip in Saturday’s News Letter, where Steve Aiken MLA warned that if unionists allow themselves to be “blackmailed” by Sinn Fein on the issue, it would “ultimately lead to the Balkanisation of Northern Ireland”.

Also in Saturday’s News Letter, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said there was “no chance” of a deal unless republicans are prepared to relinquish their calls for an act.

However, his comments on the matter in recent weeks have not always been endorsed by his party, and yesterday the DUP reiterated more conciliatory noises made by party leader Arlene Foster last week in Manchester.

But Mr Swann complained that the DUP and Sinn Fein have increasingly cut themselves off from other parties in talks.

“If they think that they are just going to bounce a document on the Ulster Unionist Party and others, they’re barking up the wrong tree,” he said.

“The Ulster Unionist Party certainly won’t be giving cover to the DUP and Sinn Fein to cover up their own failings. And we won’t be signing up to an agreement which will Balkanise Northern Ireland through the granting of an Irish language act and using the Ulster-Scots or military covenant as cover for political failure.”

Lord Empey said all commitments made in the Belfast Agreement regarding the Irish language have been met, and that since 1998 the language is protected by international treaty.

“Sinn Fein are trying to argue the nationalists are being deprived of their cultural identity; this is totally false,” he said.

“Sadly, the DUP have permitted Gerry Adams to promote his agenda all this year. It’s not the agenda of ordinary people who are worried about the crises in health and education.

“I hope the DUP won’t fall into the trap of giving Adams his own way by trying to ‘balance an Irish language act with Ulster-Scots.

“Neither is necessary. All provisions to promote minority languages are in place already.”

But the DUP reiterated its stance on the matter, saying that “solid progress” has been made with Sinn Fein since March. While differences remain, the party is determined to achieve an agreement that can be “supported by unionists and nationalists”.

The Irish language is not a threat to the Union and “if we are to secure a balanced agreement, then it will have to be on the basis of sensible solutions and not on predetermined outcomes” the DUP said.

Without agreement the secretary of state will soon bring forward a budget for the good of all, the party added.