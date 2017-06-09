UVF graffiti attack at Rasharkin GAA premises

Sinn Fein have hit out at those responsible for daubing loyalist slogans at a GAA club in Rasharkin.

In last night’s incident at St Mary’s GAA Club, “UVF”, “No surrender” and other graffiti was sprayed on boundary walls, where an Ulster Volunteer Force flag was also draped.

According to North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan it is the third such attack in a short space of time.

He said: “The people of Rasharkin are quite rightly very angry and annoyed this is happening on a regular basis and seemingly with complete impunity.

“The GAA club in Rasharkin is a shining example of what is good and positive in a community and the people responsible for these hate-filled sectarian attacks are the complete opposite.

“These attacks need to be condemned by publicly by Unionist politicians.

“It is also clear that the PSNI need to do more to bring those responsible for such hate crimes before the courts.

“The people responsible are anti-Catholic, anti-Irish and anti-community but should not be allowed to succeed in raising tensions as is their intention”.

Police said they have not received a report of an incident.