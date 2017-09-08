UVF supergrass Gary Haggarty back in court

Former UVF commander turned police supergrass Gary Haggarty appeared in court on Friday to face two fresh charges.

The 45-year-old, whose address is given on court papers as c/o PSNI Knocknagoney, was escorted handcuffed into Belfast Crown Court by two prison officers for the new arraignment hearing.

Dressed in a grey two-piece suit, the father-of-three pleaded guilty to wounding Desmond Roberts with intent the cause him grievous bodily harm on April 18, 1997.

He further admitted possessing an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, on the same date at Fern Lodge public bar on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey.

Prosecution counsel Ciaran Murphy QC said the offences came to light following “press reports’’ and a statement of complaint was taken from the victim before Haggarty was interviewed about the offences by police.

At a previous hearing in June, Haggarty was jailed for life after he pleaded guilty to 200 terrorist charges relating to his activities within the south east Antrim UVF brigade, including five counts of murder.

The charges spanned a 16 year period from 1991 to 2007 while a foot soldier in the UVF before rising to the rank of south east Antrim brigadier.

A date was set for a tariff hearing on the murder charges and a plea and sentence hearing for the remaining 195 terrorist related charges for September 25 and September 26 this year.

But at Friday’s arraignment hearing, Mr Murphy QC requested a new date for the sentencing hearing, saying the Public Prosecution Service was waiting on outstanding matters from the PSNI.

He told Mr Justice Colton that the director of the Public Prosecution Service Barra McGrory QC was awaiting an “analytical document’’ from the PSNI which would set out “any assistance provided by the defendant to the police’’.

Mr Murphy said the document was “highly important’’ and that police consider that it would take another short period to complete.

The judge heard that senior police would have consider the report before it would be approved by an officer of the rank of Assistant Chief Constable by September 30 and it would be available by the first week in October.

The prosecution QC said the PPS director would also have to consider a Police Ombudsman’s report on matters relating to the case.

“The issue for the director will then be to decide whether or not to use this defendant in the future.

“Reluctantly, we do not see the sentencing hearing in this case taking place before mid-October. My request is to have the case further reviewed in three weeks time. At that stage there will be a final factual summary placed before the court.’’

Defence counsel Martin O’Rourke QC said he was “Very anxious’’ that there were no further delays in the case, adding: “We we want to deal with this as quickly as possible’’.

He said the Crown had been aware since 2010 of Haggarty’s position when he signed an agreement to become an assisting offender.

Mr O’Rourke said that in June Mr Justice Treacy had set the sentencing hearing for September 25 and 26 and said it “should be adhered to’’.

“We are anxious that this matter is not put on the long finger. We want these matters dealt with as expeditiously as possible.’’

Mr Justice Colton remarked: “I would be very hostile to any further delays in this matter.”

He set October 25 and October 26 this year for the new tariff and plea and sentencing hearing.