Van destroyed and car damaged in arson attack

Neighbours have expressed their shock following a late night arson attack in Lurgan in which a van was completely destroyed.

Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Glenavon Crescent area.

At approximately 11.10pm on Wednesday, 28 June, Police received a report that the van was on fire. The vehicle was completely destroyed in this incident.

A BMW car, which was parked nearby also sustained significant scorch damage to the driver’s side.

Neighbours said they were mystified as to the motive for the attack and expressed their shock at something like this happening in the quiet cul-de-sac.

One told the Lurgan Mail he had heard a thud about 11pm and thought a petrol bomb may have been used.

Another said she only realised something was happening when she saw the blue lights of the emergency services.

She said it was sad to see anyone’s property destroyed or damaged in this way.

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area to contact Detectives at Mahon Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1425 28/06/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.