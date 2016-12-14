Vanilla Ice and Coolio on board as 90s music nostalgia tour comes to Belfast

Some of biggest names from pop music in the 1990s are coming to Belfast next year as part of a special nostalgia tour.

Chart toppers Vanilla Ice, Salt n Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC will be in the SSE Arena on Tuesday October 3.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 16) at 10am via http://ilovethe90s.seetickets.com



Vanilla Ice

Rapper, actor and reality star Vanilla Ice is one of the 90s most recognisable names, with his global crossover number one hit ‘Ice, Ice Baby’ taking rap straight into the mainstream.

Salt n Pepa

The world’s most iconic female rap group Salt n Pepa have been delighting audiences for over three decades with hits including ‘Let’s Talk About Sex’, ‘Push It’, ‘Shoop’, ‘Whattaman’ and many more.

Color Me Badd

One of the first purveyors of the 90s new jack swing movement, Color Me Badd were one of the original boy bands, with their smash hit ‘I Wanna Sex You Up’ delighting teenagers and concerning parents right across the world in 1991.

Tone Loc

With two million-selling singles ‘Wild Thing’ and ‘Funky Cold Medina’, Tone Loc was one of the early 90s biggest stars with his Grammy and American Music Award nominated album ‘Loc-ed After Dark’ which became one of the most important rap albums of the 90s.

Coolio

A global phenomenon, Gangsta’s Paradise was the highest selling single of 1995 hitting the number one spot across the world and cementing Coolio as one of the decade’s most important rap stars.

Young MC

Young MC broke through in the 90s with his seminal hit ‘Bust a Move’, which won him a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. He continues to release music with eight albums to his name.