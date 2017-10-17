Varadkar’s concern at possibility of narrow vote for Irish unity

The Taoiseach has expressed concern about a narrow vote for Irish unity.

In a BBC Spotlight interview tonight, Leo Varadkar says: “I wouldn’t like us to get to the point whereby we are changing the constitutional position here in Northern Ireland on a 50% plus one basis.

“One of the best things about the Good Friday Agreement is that it did get very strong cross border support – that’s why there was a 70% vote for it.

“I don’t think that there would be a 70% vote for a united Ireland in the morning, for example, or anything remotely to that.”

He called for a focus “on making the agreement that we have work”.

The programme is on BBC One NI at 10.40pm.

• See Morning View, opinion section