Veteran ex-mandarin: Direct rule only realistic alternative to Stormont

Direct rule is the only realistic alternative to Stormont but would be a regressive move, one of Northern Ireland’s most distinguished public servants has warned.

In comments which come after the first senior DUP figure called the current talks to restore devolution “a sham” and urged immediate direct rule, Sir Ken Bloomfield warned that the formal return of power to Westminster would disadvantage Northern Ireland at a time of profound constitutional upheaval over Brexit.

Civil servants in Northern Ireland have now been operating with no democratic control or accountability for almost six months – an unprecedented situation since the creation of Northern Ireland in 1921.

Against a backdrop of civil service decisions to implement £70 million in health cuts, Saturday’s News Letter reported DUP MP Sammy Wilson’s call for immediate direct rule, saying that the talks were “a waste of time” and that although his preference was for devolution “the demands and red lines of Sinn Fein are so unrealistic that there is not going to be an agreement”.

In an unusual move, those comments provoked a rapid response from the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) on Saturday morning.

In a statement which rebuffed Mr Wilson’s call for immediate direct rule, the government gave the impression that Direct Rule is not even being considered at this time.

The NIO said: “Northern Ireland needs devolved government, not direct rule, to ensure that effective public services are delivered to all. Responsibility remains with the parties to resolve their differences and to get back into an Executive to achieve this. That is what is in the best interests of Northern Ireland and why it is the priority of the Secretary of State to restart political talks to achieve this outcome.”

DUP MP Ian Paisley responded on Twitter to Mr Wilson’s comments by saying it ws “fact” that “devolution as we know it is dead”

Sinn Fein reacted to what it described as “Mr Wilson’s latest rant” by saying that the DUP needed to clarify if it remained serious about reaching an agreement. Sinn Fein’s Alex Maskey also predicted: “No resolution will not involve a return to direct rule.

“It has failed in the past and will fail again because the only democratic vehicle consistent with the Good Friday Agreement is equal partnership government based on parity of esteem and respect, which commands public confidence and can deliver public services, jobs and bring about a step change in a new political era.”

But last night one of Northern Ireland’s most experienced public servants, Sir Ken Bloomfield, warned that within a short period of time direct rule was likely to be required if Stormont could not be resurrected.

The former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, who joined the civil service in 1952 and was a key player in the first power-sharing Executive which emerged from the 1973 Sunningdale Agreement, said that it was “not impossible” that agreement to restore devolution could be reached.

But he told the News Letter: “We can’t continue indefinitely in this vacuum state – neither under direct rule nor under transferred authority.

“In the next month or two we need to have some settlement that will take us into the future for some time – not a little bridge to get us over this current situation.”

He said that if devolution cannot be restored “the reality is that the only real alternative is direct rule – anything else would be very messy”.

Sir Ken warned that “a prolonged period of direct rule would be very bad for us” because while the UK faces multiple challenges leaving the EU “I detect in the wider UK a sort of growing impatience with Northern Ireland”.

That problem was all the more acute, he said, because Brexit meant that Northern Ireland needed a strong voice articulating the unique challenges which leaving the EU will entail for life in the one part of the UK which will share a land border with the EU.