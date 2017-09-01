Viable bomb found in Londonderry alert

Police have found a viable bomb in Londonderry after two days of searches for a device left by dissident republicans.

At Friday at 6pm the police announced that the security alert in the Lettershandoney area had ended and families were able to return to their homes.

The alarm was first raised on Thursday.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “I can confirm that a viable device has been recovered and will be taken away for further examination. I am well aware how frustrating it has been for those people who have had their lives disrupted and I thank them for their patience and understanding.

“I know from discussions with community representatives over the last few days that the majority of people understand that this level of policing operation was necessary to make sure lives were not at risk. When violent dissident criminals tell us that there is a device in the area we do not take chances. Conflicting and inaccurate information provided by those criminal elements prolonged this operation further and the blame lies squarely with those individuals who seem intent on creating fear and causing harm within our communities.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about this incident to please tell us. It is only with your help that we can make our communities safer.”

Police can be contacted on 101 or information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.