‘Viable device’ found in Dungannon, say PSNI

A viable device has been found during a security alert in Dungannon, County Tyrone, police have said.

A PSNI spokesperson said Army Technical Officers attended the scene at Fairmount Park at 11 am today, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The spokesperson said that the device has now been made safe and taken away for further examination.

A number of houses were evacuated during the incident while the operation was under way.

Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes and the road has re-opened.

Inspector Robert McGowan thanked residents and the business community for their patience during the operation.

Police are appealing for information