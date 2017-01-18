‘Viable device’ found in Dungannon, say PSNI

A viable device has been found during a security alert in Dungannon, County Tyrone, police have said.
A PSNI spokesperson said Army Technical Officers attended the scene at Fairmount Park at 11 am today, following the discovery of a suspicious object.
The spokesperson said that the device has now been made safe and taken away for further examination.
A number of houses were evacuated during the incident while the operation was under way.
Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes and the road has re-opened.
Inspector Robert McGowan thanked residents and the business community for their patience during the operation.
Police are appealing for information
