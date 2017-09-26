‘Viable device’ found near Belfast police station

A viable explosive device has been found near a police station in Belfast.

The device was left in Horn Drive in the west of the city. The street is beside Woodbourne PSNI station. The device has been removed and sent for forensic examination.

A PSNI statement said: “This device was initially discovered by a member of the public and during the security operation a number of residents had to be evacuated from their homes for their own safety.

“We would like to thank them for their assistance during this.

“Those responsible have shown a complete disregard for the safety of residents in this community.”

Detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward.