Victim of gang-related shooting murdered outside home while children were inside

A man killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Dublin was murdered outside his home while his young children were inside, gardai have said.

Darragh Nugent, 35, was shot dead on Wheatfield Avenue in Clondalkin at around 9.40pm on Monday night.

Forensic officers at the scene

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai believe his killers were lying in wait for their victim from at least 9pm.

Superintendent Dermot Mann said at least one person forced their way into Mr Nugent's home before the shooting.

He was not in the house at that time.

A confrontation ensued later at the front of the house and he was shot dead.

"He was the father of a number of small children. That makes it all the more horrific," said Mr Mann.

He said a number of people were in the area at the time of the shooting, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The gunman and an accomplice fled in a car to Collinstown Road following the shooting, but gardai are unsure where the car went from there.

"At this stage, we believe that that car was a large saloon, it may be a BMW or similar, and probably an old car.

"The direction of that car is unknown to us at this stage, but it is very important in our investigation," said Mr Mann.

The victim was known to gardai and was on bail for a firearm offence.

Although his murder is believed to be gang-related, it is not thought to be connected to the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai at Ronastown Garda Station on 01-666 7700.