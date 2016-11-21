Victims and the peace process

It is a piece of conventional wisdom in Northern Ireland that the issues of victims and the past are the unresolved business of the peace process and that this will not be fully secure until they have been addressed.

It is the argument of this paper that this is the exact opposite of the truth. In fact there was a profound dislocation between the political logic of the peace process and the interests and needs of victims. A process that fully addressed the desire of the vast majority of victims, those who suffered at the hands of terrorist organisations, for truth and justice- even just for truth- could radically destabilise the institutions of government based on the Good Friday Agreement of 1998. Of course it can be argued that those who suffered the most should not have, for that reason, a decisive say in how society should move forward and some have argued that the Northern Ireland peace process was successful precisely because it postponed a serious encounter with the issues of victims and the past. But Northern Ireland’s politicians have not agreed a ‘pacto de olvido’ to prevent the past being exploited for current political purposes – instead Sinn Fein, umbilically linked to the IRA’s campaign of violence, and a range of sympathetic NGOs and lawyers, has waged a discursive war to justify the IRA’s campaign.

From a victims’ perspective the major challenge of the Good Friday Agreement was the early release scheme for members of the main republican and loyalist terrorist organisations – a guarantee of release from prison within two years. From the point of view of the British state and a narrow majority of Northern Ireland’s Protestant/Unionist majority this was seen as a bitter necessity for ending violence. However, it soon became obvious, that the ethical compromise of 1998 was just the first in a series as the leaders of Sinn Fein- the political wing of the IRA- extracted the maximum price for ‘consolidating the peace’.

This was evident in the willingness to allow Sinn Fein into government in 2000 without any decommissioning of weapons by the IRA; in the ignoring of clear evidence of IRA involvement in killings and robberies- including the largest bank robbery in the history of Britain and Ireland ; in the ‘letters of reassurance’ to 200 IRA members who were ‘on–the-run’ assuring them that they were not being sought by the police in Northern Ireland or Britain and in the agreement into a number of official inquiries into state killings and allegations of collusion between members of the security forces and loyalist paramilitaries.

The main collateral damage was done to victims and this was made evident in the official definition of a victim. This was drawn up in 2006 when the government of Tony Blair was making a major effort to restore devolved government in Northern Ireland. The definition of a victim came as a part of a number of concessions paid by the British state for the IRA’s decommissioning declaration of 2005. It gives dry bureaucratic expression to the state’s willingness to accede to Provisional IRA definitions of reality: a victim is ‘someone who is or has been physically or psychologically injured as a result of or in consequence of a conflict-related incident’. Thus terrorists killed or injured whilst carrying out attacks are ‘victims’ on a par with the hundreds of innocent men, women and children killed or maimed in terrorist attacks.

The moral swamp into which often well-meaning people have been dragged by the real-politik of the peace process was in full display at a recent discussion of dealing with the past before an audience which included ‘former combatants’ - the euphemism used by many in the field of conflict resolution and transitional justice to sanitise the activities of members of paramilitary organisation. The Victims’ Commissioner, Judith Thompson declared that it was a ‘degrading debate’ to ‘talk about good and bad victims or deserving and undeserving victims’ echoing Sinn Fein’s denunciation of a ‘hierarchy of victims’. Clearly in sympathy with the demand for ‘victim equality’ she bemoaned the fact that ‘some people are not at that stage yet.’

The absurdities to which this thinking led was evident when this year’s Victims and Survivors conference was addressed by Martin McGuinness, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland. McGuinness, who was in overall command of the IRA’s Army Council and Northern Command in the 1980s – at the time of the bombing of the Enniskillen Remembrance Day ceremony in which 11 civilians died- used the opportunity to demand that the British state open all its files to public scrutiny- he himself has claimed he left the IRA in 1974. When a newspaper reported the complaints of the sister of one of the IRA’s victims about the incongruity of a perpetrator addressing a victims’ conference, it was chided by John Brewer Professor of Post Conflict Studies at Queens University Belfast for ‘conflict journalism’ that focussed on the past and only one sort of victim. Instead he proposed a ‘peace journalism’ which ‘balances an obligation to deal with the past, with helping us to live together in the future’. Apparently reporting on the incongruity of a former terrorist, who still justifies the IRA campaign, addressing an audience containing victims of the IRA is damaging to the peace process which demands that journalists should register the ‘multiple narratives‘ and not focus on victims of paramilitary violence.

Brewer’s perspective is shared by some of those prominent in the field of transitional justice where the notion of ‘innocent’ is seen as linked to Unionist and state narratives of the conflict which ignore the history of the Northern Irish state and support a myth of ‘magical legalism’ – where the state does not violate its own criminal law. In fact it is not difficult to point to role that Unionism and the British state played in the genesis and maintenance of the conflict whilst at the same time identifying terrorism as an autonomous and pro-active force which , not simply in terms of numbers of deaths but also in its determination to maintain the conflict for as long as was necessary to obtains its objectives, surpasses all others in its historic responsibilities.

Despite this one meta-narrative of the Troubles is already well established . As a result the current landscape is dangerously slanted towards a narrative of broadly shared blame and the effective equivalence of state and non-state forces. It has, for instance, been common to look to international examples of truth and reconciliation commissions as possible solutions for Northern Ireland. However there is a major difference between Northern Ireland and the vast majority of international examples of truth recovery processes: whereas in the South African and Latin American examples, which are those most referred to by those making the case for a local truth commission, it was the state and its agents which were responsible for the vast majority of deaths and traumatic events, in Northern Ireland it was paramilitary organisations that killed the vast majority of victims. Republicans paramilitaries were responsible for almost 60% of deaths of which the Provisional IRA accounted for 48.1% ; loyalists 29.7% and the security forces for 9.9%. The British Army were responsible for 158 civilian deaths and the police force, the RUC, for 27. Republican paramilitary groups, largely the Provisionals, killed 644 civilians.

These figures are a major challenge to those narratives which focus , as do those of academics and NGOs working within the field of transitional justice, on state transgressions and crimes during the Troubles. There is a postmodernist flavour to many of the discussions where all narratives are treated as epistemologically equal despite the obviously one-sided and partisan nature of many of them. It is one thing to claim that all stories should be heard. It is another to claim that all stories should be equally valorised. It may be legitimate to argue that all families who suffered loss suffered equally. It is illegitimate to claim that no distinction may be made between innocent victims and those who perpetrated crimes. The political effect of failing to make these distinctions is to skewer the movement of transition towards ideologically advantageous grounds.

A telling illustration of these exculpatory tendencies was the appointment to the state sponsored Victims’ and Survivors’ Forum, in 2012 , of Eibhlin Glenholmes. Glenholmes’ appointment was justified because at the age of 16 she had been the victim of a loyalist gun-attack. However the appointment was controversial because in the 1980s Glenholmes had been a Provisional IRA member active in bombing campaign in England including the Brighton bombing of the Conservative Party conference in 1984. The British authorities had issued 9 warrants for her extradition from the Republic of Ireland but for a series of technical reasons these had been refused and Glenholmes was able to escape arrest and allegedly become the IRA’s envoy to Cuba from 1990-1995. She had benefitted from a deal between Blair’s government and Sinn Fein for the issue of letters assuring ‘on-the-run’ IRA members that they would not be prosecuted if they returned to the UK.

Glenholmes in a recent interview set out what has become a common justification of individual’s involvement in violence:

“The 1969 pogroms, the state’s rejection of the demands for basic civil rights, the excessive use of state force and the deployment of the British Army brought state conflict and violence to me, my family and my community. In my thinking, both the Orange and British states were the aggressors. It was they who created and sustained by fear and coercion their policies and practises of exclusion and discrimination against the Catholic minority population….This created a counter-context in which oppression was resisted and challenged.”

The journalist who interviewed Glenholmes links her rationalisations to what has become the dominant framework for dealing with the past in Northern Ireland:

However much people may dispute that assessment and disagree. It is what Eibhlin Glenholmes believes. It is her ‘truth’ ….this is what this discussion and continuing debate on the unfinished business of the peace process needs, the perspectives of all sides.

Here memory is identified with ‘truth’ despite the wealth of material by psychologists and cultural historians that have established the degree to which memory constantly constructs and reconstructs the past according to current needs and concerns. Much of the discussion about dealing with the past in Northern Ireland is typified in this journalistic quotation. At its core is the notion that an overall ‘truth’ about the past will emerge from an inclusive process of ‘truth recovery’ in which ‘all sides’ will be able to put forward their perspectives- their ‘truths’. But the multiplication of viewpoints is more likely to produce a strident clash of aggrieved memories which do not challenge the dominant structuralist narrative.

According to this narrative the IRA was the consequence of state repression of the non-violent civil rights movement in the 1967-1969 period. The Provisional IRA is depicted as the continuation of a reformist mass movement by violent means. In fact the leadership of the Provisionals had made it clear from the beginning that their objective was the destruction of the Northern Irish state, not its reform. Their critique of mainstream nationalist parties was that they had not achieved their objective of a united Ireland . This was obviously true but the Provisional IRA’s conclusion that that which could not be obtained peacefully could be obtained violently was delusional. Violence which initially had been aimed at forcing a British withdrawal had become by the 1980s a means of blocking any moderate political settlement such as the one prefigured in the Sunningdale Agreement of 1974. By the middle of the 1980s Gerry Adams and the lRA leadership were forced to recognise what moderates like John Hume had realised much earlier- that the British state had no strategic objection to a united Ireland- if it came about without the threat of violence and with the consent of a majority in Northern Ireland . Violence continued largely to guarantee Sinn Fein a central role in future political negotiations. As some republican critics of Adams have pointed out hundreds would continue to die and thousands be bereaved and incapacitated for a settlement not substantially better, from a nationalist point of view, to that on offer at Sunningdale in 1974.

The Northern Irish state was discriminatory and it had for fifty years been run by the Ulster Unionist Party, drawing its support from the region’s Protestant majority. The crisis of the state in the late 1960s , under pressure from the British government to reform and over-reacting to mass mobilisations on the streets by the civil rights organisations created the conditions in which there were serious outbreaks of sectarian violence, particularly in Belfast. But, as the recent work of a number of contemporary historians has demonstrated, the IRA aimed to transform these sectarian confrontations into an armed struggle aimed at the police and army and whose objective was to force a British withdrawal from Northern Ireland.

Some of the most disastrous decisions of the British state were made in this period- its support for the introduction of internment without trial in August 1971 and to use the Parachute Regiment to police the civil rights march in Londonderry in January 1972 which resulted in the Bloody Sunday killings. Yet these decisions were not made in a vacuum. In the two weeks prior to the march the IRA had fired on the security forces in 80 separate incidents in Londonderry with two members of the security forces killed and two injured. Historical contextualisation is also necessary to critique the current fixation on the collusive activities of members of the security forces. An inflated definition of collusion has allowed the undoubted involvement in criminality by some members of the security forces to be widened into allegations of an over-arching state conspiracy to murder. This has a patently political purpose, to increase state culpability for deaths to include many of those carried out by loyalist paramilitaries and even the killings of informers by the IRA.

What is largely missing from the literature on collusion is a historical contextualisation. Thus for example there is some evidence that this activity rose in significance after the failure of the Irish state to deliver on improved cross-border security cooperation against the IRA in return for the enhanced role in Northern Ireland’s governance it had been given in the 1985 Anglo-Irish Agreement and when due to the IRA’s successful importations of arms from Libya there had been a significant intensification of its campaign. No matter how deplorable such collusive activities were, the fact remains that the one-sided focus on the issue by NGOs, lawyers and the local media ends in treating paramilitary violence as a by-product of state criminality .

The justificatory discourse with its emphasis on structural causes and state collusion produced some resistance from within the previous Conservative government when the former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Teresa Villiers, referred to a ‘pernicious narrative’- ‘ a version of the Troubles that seeks to displace responsibility from the people who perpetrated acts of terrorism and place the State at the heart of nearly every atrocity and murder that took place.’ The return of devolution has resulted in some pressure from within the two main Unionist parties for a more balanced process and this has had some effects on the current proposals for dealing with the past in the Stormont House Agreement. This is most obvious in the provision for academics to play a role in establishing an historical time line and also for themes and patterns of the conflict to be examined although this would not be done until after the main work of an Historical Investigations Unit is completed. The HIU is the most important provision in the SHA because the British government has agreed to open all files relating to the hundreds of unsolved murders during the Troubles.

If this proposal goes ahead a mass of new material will be available and although this may provide evidence of state agents’ involvement in criminality, this could well be dwarfed by material on the republican and loyalist paramilitaries. George Hamilton, the Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland welcomed the HIU proposal pointing to the ‘millions of pages on intelligence documents’ in police vaults which would, he claimed, correct a one-sided focus on the police and bring ‘a more pro-active and more balanced perspective to what actually happened during the period of the Troubles.’ Together with the work on themes and patterns this could represent progress in levelling the playing field which at the moment is dominated by terrorist narratives. This is perhaps the reason why at the moment Sinn Fein is withholding its consent for the establishment of the new structures. As John Ware, an English journalist who had covered the Troubles for decades, noted about the potential of the HIU: ‘We may yet see an end to the one-sided reckoning that has so far dominated the history of the Troubles.’

:: Prof Henry Patterson, now retired, is a professor of politics at Ulster University.